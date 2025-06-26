OKC Zoo mourns loss of American grizzly Will

Oklahoma City Zoo announces the humane euthanization of its beloved grizzly bear, Will, due to complications from arthritis and spinal disc disease. Will arrived to the zoo in 2003.

By: Colby Thelen

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announces the passing of its American grizzly bear, Will.

The zoo shared on Thursday that the 22-year-old bear was humanely euthanized in his den after suffering from years of arthritis.

"Two weeks ago, our animal care team observed weakness in his right hind leg," Dr. Gretchen Cole, OKC Zoo’s Director of Veterinary Services said. "Despite medical intervention, his condiion progressed, and by June 20, he experienced significant loss of mobility in both hind legs."

Dr. Cole says the staff suspected Will was suffering from a neurological condition in his lower spine. A post mortem exam found the bear had spinal disk disease.

"These decisions are never easy, but the findings affirm that it was the most humane choice for Will,” says Dr. Cole.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median lifespan of male brown bears is 21.9 years old.

Will and his brother Wiley were rescued from the Alaskan wilderness and brought to Oklahoma City in 2003. The two were named for Will Rogers and Wiley Post.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Historical Society



