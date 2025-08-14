WATCH: World-famous opera singer Leona Mitchell performs at Gov. George Nigh service

Opera star Leona Mitchell to honor late Governor George Nigh at memorial service—watch the heartfelt tribute live from Oklahoma City.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Leona Mitchell, one of the world's leading opera stars, will perform at the memorial service for Governor George Nigh, who passed in late July.

The Enid-born performer was one of 15 siblings, and began singing in a child's choir of the church pastored by her father.

Mitchell attended Oklahoma City University and later studied at Juilliard School of Music in New York, where she began her career in opera.

Landing the part of leading soprano at the Metropolitan Opera in New York for 18 years has taken Mitchell around the world. She is credited with performing at most of the world's leading opera houses.

Gov. George Nigh's family spokesperson Bob Burke said Mitchell and George were friends for decades, and he appreciated the pride Mitchell displayed for her Oklahoma roots.

"Last January, they were on the same program for an event in Oklahoma City," Burke said. "After Leona brought the house down with her rendition of the state song, George asked her to sing at his funeral some day."

Nigh's memorial service is being held at the Crossings Community church in Oklahoma City on Thursday, August 14 at 11 a.m.

Watch the service live on News 9's Youtube page.