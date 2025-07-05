Search for possible drowning victim near Luther continues with ground crews, drones

Search for possible drowning victim in Luther, Oklahoma halted due to fast-flowing waters. Efforts expected to resume Saturday morning.

By: Christian Hans

UPDATE 9:00 A.M. SATURDAY:

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has resumed its search for a missing adult male in the Deep Fork River near Luther. Water rescue teams are currently focusing their efforts between Northeast 178th Street and Peebly Road to the Highway 66 Bridge.

Officials are urging the public not to join the search, citing extremely dangerous and turbulent water conditions. The department emphasized that additional people in the area could increase risk and hinder rescue operations.

“We truly appreciate the concern from the community, but please allow our trained personnel to handle this operation safely,” fire officials said.

The potential victim has been identified as Tracy Hudson.

UPDATE 8:45 P.M. FRIDAY:

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said they are calling off the search for a possible drowning victim near Luther, Oklahoma, until Saturday morning.

Crews had shut the floodgates at Arcadia Lake earlier Friday to help reduce the water flow into the search area.

But later Friday evening, fire officials said that they will have to reopen the flood gates at Arcadia tomorrow at noon to prevent the lake from flooding

Previous story:

Search teams are responding to an area in southwest Luther after a possible drowning was reported on Friday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said a 22-year-old male, who has not been identified at this time, jumped into the water near Northeast 178th Street and North Peebly Road and did not resurface.

OCPD says it has been over an hour since the man entered the water.

First responders are working with Dive Teams, but are not engaging due to the fast-moving water, according to the Oklahoma Fire Department.

Officials say as long as the water goes as fast as it is, they don't know when they will be able to pick efforts back up.

The dam at Lake Arcadia is being shut off for the time being as the influx of water continues to impair rescue efforts authorities say. This should not affect lake-goers who are a the lake recreationally.

