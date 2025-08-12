First OK County case under Oklahoma Survivors' Act Law pending judge's ruling

Attorneys wrapped up a two-day hearing to decide if a metro woman will be granted a reduced sentence under the Oklahoma Survivors' Act law.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Attorneys wrapped up a two-day hearing to decide if a metro woman will be granted a reduced sentence under the Oklahoma Survivors' Act law. The woman is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence for shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend in 2020.

Attorneys held closing arguments on Tuesday after two days of lengthy and intense testimony. The judge told the court she will make a written ruling in the coming weeks.

Tyesha Long is the first in Oklahoma County to go to court challenging her case for a reduced sentence. Under the Oklahoma Survivors' Act law passed in 2024, incarcerated victims of domestic abuse could receive sentencing relief.

Long took the stand in her own defense on Monday. She testified that her ex-boyfriend, Ray Brown, physically abused her throughout their two-year relationship.

“I feel the emotions she is probably feeling because I’ve felt those at one time not very long ago,” said Lisa Wright, released from prison under Oklahoma Survivors’ Act law.

Lisa Wright was the first domestic abuse victim to be released from prison under the Survivors' Act law. Wright said there is no precedent for how the hearings should go, and she described Long's hearings as intense.

“We all have our own picture in our minds of what a survivor is supposed to look like,” said Wright. “A survivor does not look a particular way. Everybody has their own issues, everybody has their own hurts.”

Long's attorneys called a domestic abuse expert from the local YWCA to testify on Tuesday.

The witness told prosecutors Long was in fear for her life when she shot and killed Brown in 2020. Prosecutors called their own witnesses, including Long's trial attorney and an Oklahoma City police department domestic assaults investigator.

Long had a victim's protective order when she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend, saying he assaulted her in a hotel room in Bricktown.

Long's attorneys have heard from nearly 200 domestic abuse and trafficking victims seeking sentencing relief under the new law. They say not all of those cases will make it to court.