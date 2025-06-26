How a letter from Thunder GM Sam Presti inspired a D.C. man’s career: ‘It boosted my morale’

In the aftermath of the Thunder's victory, Daniel Marks recalls how a response from GM Sam Presti to his internship application spurred his love for basketball and propelled his career.

By: Jordan Fremstad

As the Thunder celebrate their World Championship, the accolades keep coming in for the team's architect. That included a Washington D.C. man who was turned down for an internship by Thunder general manager Sam Presti more than a decade ago. However, Presti’s response gave Daniel Marks the confidence to shoot for the stars and build a life around the sport he loves.

A person could argue the first championship in OKC came from something money can't buy. Washington D.C.’s Daniel Marks said the Thunder franchise’s connected bond at every level fueled their success.

“All the players are feeling a part of it and feeling connected,” Marks said. “It just seems like they genuinely enjoy playing with each other.”

Marks has worked everywhere, from Vanderbilt Basketball to the Milwaukee Bucks, to his role as chief program strategist at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“Just always loved the game, grew up playing it,” he said.

To understand how Marks arrived at this point in his career, he described his post-graduation plan from 2013.

“I was reaching out to NBA teams, G League teams,” Marks said.

Marks said landing a job inside an NBA franchise requires stiff competition.

“Because there’s so many qualified people fighting for one or two slots.”

Marks compared it to dating. He said people have to sell themselves to several organizations and hope they stand out to executives.

“Sitting at the house – just waiting,” Marks said. “Most of the time, it’s like no response.”

Marks hung on to one rejection letter.

“I have a box with all the handwritten or typed letters I've gotten,” Marks said.

Presti sent a personal letter to Marks’ home telling him he didn’t have an internship spot, but that he appreciated his enthusiasm.

“It just boosted my morale in a tangible way,” Marks said. “Instead of just giving up and moving on to the next thing, it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna send that next email. I’m gonna work harder; I'm gonna try to make this connection.'”

His experience inspired the nation with more than two million views on X.

“I was on Sports Illustrated's Instagram, ESPN – NBA,” Marks said.

This year, Marks asked several NBA scouts to check out a star freshman on the Howard Basketball team. Marks said Presti responded again, this time appreciating his idea to bring attention to the Howard program.

Marks said everyone can pay it forward and help someone else feel worthy. Presti reminded Marks that he was worth the price of admission.

“We all have the power to impact someone’s life ... to make someone’s day better,” Marks said. "Something that makes you wanna keep going, I think, can make a really big difference."