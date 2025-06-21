Thunder Finals Fever: Game 7 excitement spreads through OKC

Thunder fans are gearing up for a high-energy Sunday as the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

By: Tevis Hillis

The “Thunder Up in the Park” event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and is expected to draw thousands of fans, from first-timers to lifelong season ticket holders. The fan festival has already attracted hundreds during previous playoff games.

“We will have entertainment performances; we will have all the things that fans are excited about,” said Landis Tindell with the OKC Thunder.

Sunday’s celebration includes live music, Thunder-themed haircuts, temporary tattoos and a chance to win Game 7 tickets. Entry into the park includes eligibility for giveaways throughout the afternoon.

Inside the Paycom Center, demand for tickets remains high. Seats in Loud City are going for nearly $1,000 on Ticketmaster.

“We cannot emphasize enough, we want to bring the loud to Loud City,” Tindell said. “We need fans in their seats by 6:30, wearing their shirts and bringing the most energy we ever have.”

For those without tickets, watch parties are planned across Oklahoma City, including one hosted by Curbside Enterprises and the Yale Theater. About 300 fans are expected to attend the event, which features a 20-foot screen, concessions, face painting and more.

“Everyone who buys a ticket gets one of these complimentary,” said Ranya Forgotson with Curbside. “It’s like you’re in the Paycom Center.”

Proceeds from the Yale Theater watch party benefit Curbside’s mission to support people transitioning out of homelessness.