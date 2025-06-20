Thunder fans flock to Truck Yard for Game 6 watch party

Historic day awaits the Oklahoma City Thunder as they are one win away from an NBA title.

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 10:43 pm

By: Matt McCabe, Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thursday has the potential to be a historic day for the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC are just one win away from winning an NBA title.

Across the metro, multiple bars and venues are hosting Thunder watch parties.

News 9's Matt McCabe is at the truck yard where crowds are already preparing to kick off.

McCabe spoke to a family who is originally from Oklahoma, but now lives in Florida who came back just to experience this game.

