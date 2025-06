OKC Thunder's Alex Caruso serving up more than assists! Catch him at Raising Cane's on North May Avenue, 10-11 a.m. Thursday.

By: Destini Pittman

The celebration of OKC’s NBA Championship isn’t slowing down just yet!

Thunder guard Alex Caruso will work a shift at Raising Cane’s in Oklahoma City on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. He’ll be behind the counter at the Cane’s located at 6340 North May Avenue.

Organizers say this is not an official meet and greet, and autographs will not be available.

