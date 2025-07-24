Growing Change: How a local garden is fighting food insecurity

Local community garden is growing and supplying thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to underserved communities in Oklahoma City.

By: Mike Glover

This community garden now provides thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to underserved communities, but up until about two and a half years ago, all that was being produced here was weeds.

“This spot is two and a half acres, and we’re growing in about a half an acre of grow space,” said Jordan Davis, Director of Community Gardens.

Located near Northwest 63rd and Classen, is the Lynn Institute Community Garden at Chesapeake.

“Last year we were still kind of clearing things out, getting the beds growing again. We grew about four thousand pounds,” said Davis.

This summer alone, the garden plans to distribute over 12,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, all grown and distributed locally.

“So, we grow produce and distribute it to food-insecure areas around the city, so, northeast side, south side,” said Davis.

Everything, from watermelons, peppers, carrots, cucumbers, cantaloupe and more.

“We have community groups that come and pick it up. We work with about four churches that are doing food distribution, and the other groups are just that we have connected with through our collaboration,” said Davis.

A key part of that collaboration is education.

“We help people to learn how to grow food, how to cook it, how to prepare it, and kind of what it looks like to eat a more nutritious diet,” said Davis.

Being close to the juvenile center, they have also initiated a community service program.

“They plant them, they maintain them, and then ultimately, they get the harvest from them,” said Pam Patty, nutritionist with the Community Garden.

The C.R.E.W. program stands for character, responsible, education and wellness.

“We teach them things about the garden, but they also get life lessons on why you want to eat foods that are coming from the garden. What is it like to have to work hard for something?” said Patty.

Achieving the goal of what food is supposed to do.

“Preparing food together and eating together is just one great way to build community,” said Davis.

For more information about the garden and volunteer opportunities for groups and organizations, visit www.lynninstitute.org/garden