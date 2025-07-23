Judge denies bond for Richard Glossip

An Oklahoma judge has denied Richard Glossip's bond request as legal questions remain about a possible plea deal.

By: Graham Dowers

-

An Oklahoma County judge has denied Richard Glossip's request for bond, court records show. This denial comes as questions continue to swirl over a possible plea agreement that could lead to his release.

Related: Former Death Row inmate Richard Glossip back in court as potential plea deal sparks debate

The order, signed Wednesday by District Judge Heather Coyle, marks the latest development in the high-profile case. Glossip, who spent nearly 30 years on death row for the 1997 murder of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese, had sought to be released from jail as legal proceedings continued.

Related: Judge to weigh alleged plea deal in Richard Glossip case

Glossip’s first-degree murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.

Richard Glossip Case: Full timeline of his 27 years on death row