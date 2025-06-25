Thunder’s SGA picks up toddler at Champions Parade, metro family goes viral

A viral social media video captures MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander picking up a two-year-old toddler from a crowd of fans at the Champions Parade.

By: Amanda Siew

-

“Take my baby! Take my baby!”

That was all that rang through Danny Cifuentes’ head as he saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walk toward him during the Champions Parade on Tuesday. Amongst the crowd of fans, the MVP is captured on camera taking Danny’s two-year-old son, Damian, into his arms, posing for the camera, and giving the toddler a high five.

“I was shaking. I had my camera recording; I couldn’t even hold it right,” Danny recalled.

The Cifuentes family woke up and got ready at 6 a.m. that day just to see and support their beloved team. But the long-time Thunder fan couldn’t have imagined witnessing that special moment between SGA and his son.

“I looked at my wife, my sister, her husband. We were all in shock. A lady was yelling across the corral, ‘Sell me your baby’s clothes!’” said Danny.

Danny is still on the fence about that, but he was leaning toward keeping the clothes to remember that moment forever.

“We haven’t showered him. We haven’t changed his clothes at all. We do plan on showering him, but that clothes … We’re going to hang that up!” exclaimed Danny.

Since the viral moment, Danny said people have started calling Damian "The Legend Baby." Seeing SGA pick his young son up was not just a treasured fan interaction for the metro father, but a moment that signals hope for Damian’s future.

“Hopefully, he can be a basketball player too. You never know,” said Danny. “Everybody comes from the bottom, but if you believe in something, you can make it, and when I see him, it’s like an opportunity, like you can be whatever you want to be.”

Fun fact: Danny said some of Damian’s first words were “Thunder” and “OKC”.