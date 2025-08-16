OKC Animal Welfare waives adoption fees for Clear the Shelters Day

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees today for dogs and cats as part of National Clear the Shelters Day.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is taking part in the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign Saturday, offering free adoptions for dogs and cats.

The shelter, located near Southeast 29th and South Grand Boulevard, will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The shelter says it will waive all adoption fees during the event. Standard adoption requirements still apply, including completing paperwork and meeting with staff to ensure animals are placed in safe homes.

Clear the Shelters is an annual effort by shelters across the country to reduce overcrowding and help animals find permanent homes.

Residents interested in adopting are encouraged to visit the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter during the event hours.