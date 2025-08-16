OKC Animal Welfare waives adoption fees for Clear the Shelters Day

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees today for dogs and cats as part of National Clear the Shelters Day.

Saturday, August 16th 2025, 9:27 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is taking part in the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign Saturday, offering free adoptions for dogs and cats.

The shelter, located near Southeast 29th and South Grand Boulevard, will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The shelter says it will waive all adoption fees during the event. Standard adoption requirements still apply, including completing paperwork and meeting with staff to ensure animals are placed in safe homes.

Clear the Shelters is an annual effort by shelters across the country to reduce overcrowding and help animals find permanent homes.

Residents interested in adopting are encouraged to visit the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter during the event hours.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 16th, 2025

August 17th, 2025

August 17th, 2025

August 16th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 17th, 2025

August 17th, 2025

August 17th, 2025

August 16th, 2025