Langston University Marching Pride prepares for national stage

Langston University’s Marching Pride Band will compete in Houston’s Pepsi National Battle of the Bands and perform at the Kansas City Chiefs–Philadelphia Eagles game.

By: Graham Dowers

Langston University’s Marching Pride Band is gearing up for one of its biggest seasons yet, traveling to Houston to compete in the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands before a crowd of nearly 70,000 and later performing at halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs–Philadelphia Eagles game.

The 300-member band, recognized as one of the top five HBCU bands in the nation, is made up of students from across the country and around the world.

News 9 spoke with director of bands Dr. Mark Gordon about the band’s upcoming performances, the hard work behind the music, and how Oklahomans can support the Marching Pride.

Can you tell us a little about the Langston Marching Pride Band?

Dr. Gordon: "So the band is roughly about 300 students. We consist of, we're the most diverse HBCU in the country. We have students from all over the world. We have students in the band from Ghana, from the Bahamas. We have students in the band from Houston, from Texas, from New York, from all over the country. We're very diverse, and I'm just excited to be here."

Can you tell us about your upcoming competition?

Dr. Gordon: "It's pretty cool. We are ranked as one of the top five HBCU bands in the nation. We're going to Houston to compete in the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands. That's going to be roughly about 69,000 people. We'll be there with the top eight HBCU bands in the nation. We're going to go down there, and we're going to show our stuff and represent the state of Oklahoma."

What else is upcoming for the band?

Dr. Gordon: "September 14th, we're performing at the Kansas City Chiefs'–Philadelphia Eagles halftime game. It's a big game. My students are very excited."

"We do a lot of traveling. It's a lot of hard work because the students do a lot of work in the classroom and outside the classroom. What we teach them on the field, they take that back to the classroom. They keep their GPAs up."

How can we support the Langston band?

Dr. Gordon: "You go to our website. It's a tab. Go to the Foundation, click on their tab that says Marching Pride Band Program, and then you go make your donations. And donations are tax-deductible."

How does one join the band?

Dr. Gordon: "The only thing they need to do is audition for instrument players, like horn players. You got no 12 major scales. So have a prepared piece that shows off your technical ability. For percussion players, if they play 60 central rudiments and show something that shows off their technical ability, we'll get them a scholarship. Also have a scholarship for dancers and color guard as well."

"We practice from six to nine at night. Wow. They come in, they learn the music, and we spend half the time inside, and then we spend the other half outside learning drills and dancing. It takes a little work to dance, learn the drill, and play the music at the same time. So it's a lot of hard work, but it's fun."