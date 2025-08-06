Gentner Drummond, DOJ move to end in-state tuition for undocumented Oklahoma students

Oklahoma Attorney Gentner Drummond and DOJ aims to abolish a state law that reportedly offers in-state tuition to undocumented students.

Oklahoma Attorney Gentner Drummond filed a joint motion with the Department of Justice to put an end to a state law he says gives in-state tuition to undocumented students.

In a statement Tuesday, Drummond said,

“Today marks the end of a longstanding exploitation of Oklahoma taxpayers, who for many years have subsidized colleges and universities as they provide unlawful benefits to illegal immigrants in the form of in-state tuition,” Drummond said. “Rewarding foreign nationals who are in our country illegally with lower tuition costs that are not made available to out-of-state American citizens is not only wrong—it is discriminatory and unlawful.”

In April, President Trump issued an executive order notifying U.S. colleges and universities that they could face punishment for allowing illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition while charging U.S. citizens higher out-of-state rates.

“I am proud to stand with President Trump and support his efforts to secure our border, deport criminal illegal immigrants and ensure that benefits intended for American citizens are protected,” Drummond said.

Drummond and the U.S. Department of Justice asked that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma rule that the state statute allowing in-state tuition for illegal immigrants violates the Supremacy Clause and is therefore invalid.

