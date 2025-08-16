Anadarko High School student taken into custody after threatening to blow up the school

An Anadarko High School student was taken into custody after making bomb threats, according to the superintendent.

By: Destini Pittman

A student at Anadarko High School was taken into custody after making threats to blow up the school, according to the school's superintendent.

Officials with the school say that after the principal was made aware of the threats, the situation was taken over by a school resource officer. While meeting with the resource officer, the student admitted to making the threats and was taken into custody at the time.

The superintendent could not provide any further details about the situation at this time.

The school's full statement said,

"Anadarko high school principal was made aware of a threat to blow up the school at the end of the school day. The matter was turned over to our school resource officer and during his interview, the student admitted making the threat and was taken into custody at that time."