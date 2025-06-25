Sen. Elizabeth Warren returning to OKC for free public Town Hall

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is returning to OKC this Friday for a free public Town Hall.

By: Brandon Coons

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is returning to Oklahoma City Friday, June 27 for a free public Town Hall. It will be hosted by the Oklahoma Democratic Party.

The event will take place inside the OKC Farmers Public Market at 311 S. Klein Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73108, according to organizers.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Organizers say an RSVP is required to attend the Town Hall, but it doesn't guarantee entry as the event is first come first served.

Senator Warren, who was born in OKC, will take questions and discuss how Oklahomans will be impacted by the Republican tax bill, that would rip away healthcare from millions of Americans in order to pay for tax giveaways for billionaires and corporations, according to the Oklahoma Democratic Party.

No outside signs or weapons of any kind are permitted at the Town Hall, and organizers say there will be a security screening upon entry.