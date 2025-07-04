House passes "Big, beautiful bill," sending it to the President's desk in 218-214 vote

The House on Thursday passed the signature piece of legislation of President Trump's second term, approving a massive bill that includes trillions of dollars in tax and spending cuts while ramping up funding for defense and the administration's immigration agenda.

CBS News, Jordan Fremstad

-

The lower chamber voted 218 to 214 to approve the measure, with two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — joining all Democrats in opposing the bill. The Senate passed the legislation, dubbed the "big, beautiful bill," earlier this week. The House vote tees up President Trump to sign the bill as early as Friday, coinciding with the July 4 holiday.

The vote came after a marathon overnight session that saw GOP leaders overcome internal opposition to advance the bill, paving the way for final passage. Republican members who balked at many of the changes the Senate made to the legislation eventually relented and voted to pass it.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to delay the inevitable by speaking on the floor for 8 hours and 44 minutes, setting the record for the longest House speech in U.S. history. He called out Republicans for the bill's deep cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs, highlighting the Americans who he said would suffer because of the bill.

Before the vote, Speaker Mike Johnson said the bill will "make this country stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before, and every American is going to benefit from that."

"We've had spirited debate, we've had months of deliberation, and now we are finally ready to fulfill our promise to the American people," Johnson said. "That's what we are doing today."

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill would add $3.4 trillion to federal deficits over the next 10 years and leave millions without health insurance, due to the cuts to Medicaid and programs under the Affordable Care Act. It would also dramatically increase funding for immigration enforcement, a key priority for Republicans and the president.



