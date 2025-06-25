OKC Thunder exploring trade-up ahead of 2025 NBA Draft, reports say

OKC Thunder exploring NBA Draft trades to move to top 10 a day after championship parade

By: News9 , Jeremie Poplin

Fresh off an NBA championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t standing pat. Despite owning a loaded young core with no glaring offseason needs, OKC is actively working the phones to move up in Wednesday’s 2025 NBA Draft, where they currently hold picks No. 15, No. 24, and No. 44.

“Do you know that yesterday the Thunder were making calls to move up in the draft?” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on First Take. “On the parade day. They have two first-round picks. Because they know someday in the foreseeable future they're going to have a top-heavy team.”

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Oklahoma City has explored trading No. 15, No. 24, and No. 44 to move up—identifying the Toronto Raptors at No. 9 as a potential trade partner.

"I keep hearing rumblings that the Thunder are trying to move up (in the draft). They have 15, 24, 44. They could package all three of those picks, look to move up 4 or 5 slots."

The Thunder have a long history of draft-day aggression, including last year when they took a long-term swing on Nikola Topić at No. 12 despite his ACL injury. Now, with a full roster and a war chest of future draft picks, the Thunder are in prime position to package assets and climb into the top 10.

Givony reports that OKC is targeting prospects like Collin Murray-Boyles, Noa Essengue, and Joan Beringer, versatile, athletic defenders who align with Sam Presti’s vision.

With their blend of urgency, flexibility, and foresight, the Thunder are once again poised to be a major player on draft night.