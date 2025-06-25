Perpetual Motion Dance defy gravity in new performance

Join the 'All We Have Is Now' breathtaking aerial dance performance in Oklahoma City this Saturday. Presented by Perpetual Motion Dance, it's a dynamic merge of skill, grace, and local talent that you don't want to miss.

By: Victor Pozadas

Dance can come in many forms, but for these performers, they're taking their skills to new heights.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is joined by Addie Crawford, as she witnesses the nerve-wracking rehearsals with Perpetual Motion Dance for their "All We Have is Now" show happening this Saturday, June 28.

Perpetual Motion Dance is a local professional modern and aerial dance company based out of Oklahoma City, and their defining moves come from graceful wirework and aerial choreography.

"Our mission is to create, develop, and inspire innovative dance," said Artistic Director and Founder Amy Nevius. "We have four different aerial apparatuses and modern dances that we will be featuring throughout the show."

The studio has partnered with Prairie Dance Theater, so the performance will include a younger troupe performing with the Perpetual Motion crew as well.

"We have our junior company, PM2, and then we also have participants from the Oklahoma Contemporary Dance Festival that will be joining us," Nevius said.

The festival is an event that Perpetual Motion Dance hosts every year, where dancers from throughout the community and choreographers from across the region come together to present dance in Oklahoma. This year, one of the pieces presented was set to the Grammy-winning music of the Flaming Lips.

The "All We Have is Now" performances will begin Saturday, June 28, inside the Tower Theatre with two showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Generous support for the show was provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council, Allied Arts, and OK Let's Dance, alongside an initiative from the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and an array of partners.

