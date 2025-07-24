Beating the summer heat with this 'Made In Oklahoma' recipe

The Made In Oklahoma Coalition demonstrated how to make "Creamy Lemonade" with Oklahoma products you can find at local grocery stores.

By: Addie Crawford

-

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with David Brooks from the Made In Oklahoma Coalition to learn how to support Oklahoma businesses through a yummy treat.

Creamy Lemonade Recipe

Description: You only need two ingredients to make this wonderfully sweet and tart drink. It’s a warm weather treat that’s easy to make.

Ingredients: 2 cups of Milo's Lemonade and 3 cups of Hiland Dairy Vanilla Ice Cream

Directions: In a blender, add the lemonade and ice cream. Blend until creamy. Garnish each glass with a slice of lemon, if desired.

MIO Products in Creamy Lemonade

Milo's Lemonade - A family-owned business creating delicious teas and lemonades right here in Oklahoma, ready to ship and share nationwide. Milo’s lemonade is made with high-quality ingredients and contains no added colors or preservatives. Milo’s is committed to being a platinum-certified zero waste manufacturer. Their sustainably produced drink makes the perfect base for a tasty creamy lemonade.

Hiland Vanilla Ice Cream - A leading farmer-owned dairy in Oklahoma. Hiland’s milk comes from its farmer-owners just miles from their processing plants, where it goes from the farm to store shelves within just 48 hours. Fresh and flavorful Oklahoma ice cream pairs exceptionally well with lemonade, making for a sweet and refreshing drink.

Other MIO Recipes

The Made In Oklahoma Coalition has plenty of other recipes to try.

