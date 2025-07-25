OKANA Lights Up The Night With Weekly Free Fire Show

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch got a sneak peek of OKANA's fire show that will be open to the public on Friday nights.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

-

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at OKANA's Lagoon Amphitheater every Friday at 9:00 p.m.

In today's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Reporter Addie Crawford heads to OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark to talk all about the new exciting event filled with fire and spectacle.

OKANA Friday Night Fire Show will be a new staple for the resort, as they are pairing it with the opening of their new "Curveball Kitchen," which is open for everyone, not just hotel guests.

OKANA Director of Fun Melissa Roberts said she is lucky to be a part of the exciting announcement and wants everyone to be a part of it. "Check out everything that we have to offer," Roberts said. "We have restaurants galore, and after you eat dinner, you can come and sit on the lawn or grab a drink at Curveball and watch the show."

Roberts encourages everyone to bring their family and friends to enjoy an evening of spectacular fire performances by the water with free admission.

OKANA recommends coming early to secure a spot and make the most of the night on the Boardwalk. Seating opens an hour before showtime.

The Lagoon Amphitheater is located at 639 First Americans Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

Head to OKANA's official website for more details.