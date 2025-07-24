OKC's National Cowboy Museum To Celebrate Day Of The Cowboy

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum will celebrate the 2025 National Day of the Cowboy on Saturday, July 26 with a day full of family-friendly fun.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 10:05 am

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Museum guests can take part in honoring the stories, traditions and people who shape the spirit of the American West from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on July 26.

Special Appearance

A highlight of this year’s event is a special appearance by Kent Rollins, the famed cowboy cook, humorist and storyteller.

Rollins, known for his chuck wagon cooking and captivating tales, will connect with fans during two meet-and-greets, lead a live presentation, and sign copies of his bestselling cookbooks.

Due to the July heat, Rollins will not be cooking but will share stories instead. His appearance last year was standing room only, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

Day of the Cowboy Activities

The event will feature mechanical bull riding, mini barrel racing, giant horseshoes, Western crafts, trick roping, and more for every cowboy or cowgirl at heart.

Cowboy attire is encouraged.

Military Appreciation

In honor of those who serve, the Museum will offer free admission to all active duty and retired military members with valid ID during the celebration.

With USO's partnership, the Museum will host several special programs to recognize and celebrate military service.

Cowboy Museum Tickets

Visit the event's page on the Museum's website to purchase advance tickets and learn more.
Addie Crawford
Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

