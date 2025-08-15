Pet of the Week: Nixon

Our pet of the week is Nixon!

By: Victor Pozadas

-

He is a 2-month-old boy with a sleek black and white coat and floppy ears. Nixon is a super sweet and social puppy who's doing really well with training. He is up for adoption at OK Humane.

Nixon was found with his two sisters when they were probably days old, and then became a foster with a family that had dogs, cats, kids, and lots of activity. Slow, mindful introductions are always best when dealing with multiple animals.

He is another graduate of the neonate program, due to how young the litter was when they were found, so the siblings were bottle-fed and cared for until they were able to handle themselves.

He will be available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western Ave. You can also view all adoptable pets at okhumane.org.

Whether you’re interested in fostering for a few days or a few weeks, the role is vital. Learn more about becoming a foster at okhumane.org/foster.

Fetch Prom info

OK Humane is also hosting a prom-themed fundraising event on Sept.19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The organization recommends wearing your corsage or boutonniere for the special event, as dogs and cats will be welcome to take part in activities throughout the Civic Center Hall of Mirrors.

Dinner will be provided with entry, and a sponsorship deadline of August 25 has been set.

Get tickets and more information at the OK Humane official site.