OKC Police Academy training largest class in department history

Oklahoma City Police launched its largest academy class with 77 recruits, beginning 28 weeks of training before graduation in February.

By: Christian Hans

-

The Oklahoma City Police Department is gearing up for the largest police academy class in its history.

With a total of 77 recruits, the class assembled for an inspection on Friday morning, which included uniform checks and glossed over what the class had learned so far.

They have a total of 77 recruits.

"Here in the metro, it's gonna be good for our residents and our other officers out there," OCPD Academy Training Supervisor Lt. Joshua Norton said. "Hopefully, it'll be able to help them put some more boots on the street."

The recruits will have around 28 weeks of police training and are expected to graduate in February.