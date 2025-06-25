Major health insurers to relax prior authorization rules

UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, and other insurers are to speed up prior authorizations, aiming for faster care access.

By: Graham Dowers

Millions of Americans with private health insurance could soon find it easier to access medical care, thanks to upcoming changes in how insurance companies handle prior authorizations.

Several major insurers, including UnitedHealthcare and Cigna, have announced plans to reduce and speed up the process that requires patients to get insurer approval before receiving certain medical treatments or procedures.

What's changing?

Starting in January 2026, participating health plans will cut back on the number of services requiring pre-approval. This means that patients will experience fewer delays in receiving care approvals.

By early 2027, insurers plan to roll out a standardized electronic system for submitting prior authorization requests. The goal is to respond to 80% of requests in real time, which will reduce wait times and streamline the approval process.