Why a Glencoe basketball coach and several families are suing OSSAA

Glencoe student athletes sue OSSAA over rejected appeal in basketball eligibility dispute—details on rule violations and recruiting allegations.

By: Jordan Fremstad

The fight to reinstate the basketball eligibility of Glencoe student athletes will be up to a Payne County judge. On Thursday, the athletes' families sued the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association after it rejected an appeal over several transfers.

OSSAA ruled Glencoe Public Schools violated its rules to prevent recruiting

OSSAA accuses Glencoe Public Schools' new basketball coach of breaking a rule meant to prevent recruiting. Attorneys, for the coach and the student athletes, argued OSSAA ruling is unconstitutional. On Wednesday, the OSSAA board of directors unanimously rejected an appeal from Glencoe Public Schools to reinstate the four student athletes for the upcoming basketball season.

“The true losers in this are these students are these students who are sitting here today,” said Kaleb Hennigh, an attorney for the families of the student athletes.

Glencoe families filed a lawsuit against OSSAA to block the rule

Attorneys Kaleb Hennigh and Hannah Whitten filed a lawsuit on behalf of the families, arguing OSSAA acted in violation of its own process rules and procedures.

“A ruling that Rule Twenty-Four is being applied unconstitutionally and damages that OSSAA’s tortious interference with Glencoe's contract with coach Schubert,” Whitten said.

Glencoe superintendent says families followed proper procedures

OSSAA previously stated that Glencoe basketball coach Garrett Schubert coached these players at a camp before their enrollment, which OSSAA said violated its rules.

Glencoe Superintendent Jay Reeves said Schubert didn’t coach these players during that time frame.

“I said, ‘Just to be safe, do not coach them this year at all,” said Reeves, to OSSAA board members on Wednesday. “He hasn’t coached them for over a full year. “I want to make it clear, at no time did coach Schubert and any AAU team ever come and use our gym.”

Schubert told the board he only attended AAU tournaments as a parent to watch his son, who participated with the team. Reeves also said he told each family how to apply for the July 1 transfer portal, and they followed his instructions.

“Every one of these boys, on my advice to their parents, did that correctly,” Reeves said.

The board disagreed and made its decision. Reeves and the families involved said they hope the Payne County District Court will agree with their student-athletes and let them play.

“Each of these kids and families deserves better,” Reeves said.

Lawmakers demand rule changes to OSSAA

The families are seeking a temporary restraining order and a permanent injunction against this rule. Several lawmakers from both the Oklahoma House and the Senate said the legislature should consider changing how these decisions are made.

“This is yet another example of OSSAA weaponizing vague rules to hurt kids instead of serving them,” State Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City. “When a quasi-state agency can ignore its own guidance without evidence, every parent in Oklahoma should be concerned.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt urges OSSAA to reconsider its decision

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was disappointed in the association. In a statement, Stitt said,

“When I fought for open transfer, it was to ensure that every student in Oklahoma had equal opportunity to succeed, whether that be in academics. For many students, athletics are an essential part of a well-rounded education. It is disappointing that OSSA would continue to perpetuate a system that bars students from the opportunity to compete – especially when many students rely on the opportunity athletics provides to pursue higher education. I urge the OSSA to reconsider their position and let all eligible students compete.”

