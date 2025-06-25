Possible shooting in Bricktown leaves 1 dead

A possible shooting in Bricktown leaves one person dead.

Wednesday, June 25th 2025, 4:32 am

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers responded to a disturbance call just before midnight on Wednesday near Southeast 2nd Street and South Shields Boulevard.

After arriving on the scene, officers say they found blood and shell casings in the area.

While responding to the area, OCPD says a woman, who has not yet been identified, arrived at a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

OCPD says the two events are connected, but so far, no suspect information has been released.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

