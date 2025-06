A disturbance in Southwest Oklahoma City results in one person being shot.

By: Destini Pittman

One person was shot during a disturbance between neighbors in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the disturbance happened near South Villa Avenue and Southwest Oklahoma City 45th Street.

Police say the suspect has been apprehended.

Police say the victim was shot twice and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.