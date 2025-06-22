Truck crashes off I-44 off-ramp in northwest OKC

A woman and an infant were hospitalized after a truck ran off an I-44 off-ramp and crashed into trees and a light pole in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Graham Dowers

A woman and an infant were transported to the hospital after a truck veered off an I-44 off-ramp and crashed into a light pole and nearby trees in northwest Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near the 2800 block of North I-44, where authorities say the vehicle had left the roadway on the off-ramp. According to officials at the scene, the driver may have fallen asleep or experienced a medical issue before the crash.

Authorities said the vehicle's brakes may have locked up, contributing to the incident. The woman was transported to Baptist Hospital for evaluation. Officials say an infant was also in the vehicle but was not injured. The baby was transported for precautionary evaluation.

The truck came to rest in a wooded area off the roadway after striking a light pole.