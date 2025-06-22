2025 NBA Finals Game 7: Thunder vs. Pacers odds, injury update, game times, dates and TV coverage

The 20th game 7 in the history of the NBA Finals takes place tonight in OKC

By: Jeremie Poplin

The NBA Finals come down to one final showdown: Game 7, where either the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder will cap off one of the most statistically dominant seasons in NBA history, or the Indiana Pacers will complete a stunning underdog run to their first-ever championship.

Home teams are 15–4 all-time in Finals Game 7s, but road teams have won 14 of the last 26 Game 7s overall. Just last year, the Pacers won a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, shooting a playoff-record 67.1% from the field. Sunday night in OKC will decide it all.

Full Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Indiana Pacers

Haliburton, Tyrese Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Calf; Strain

Jackson, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Walker, Jarace Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

2025 NBA Finals schedule, dates

Game 1: Pacers 111, Thunder 110

Game 2: Thunder 123, Pacers 107

Game 3: Pacers 116, Thunder 107

Game 4: Thunder 111, Pacers 104

Game 5: Thunder 120, Pacers 109

Game 6: Pacers 109, Thunder 91

Game 7: Sunday, June 22 | Pacers vs. Thunder | 7 p.m. ABC





Game 6 Recap

Pacers Force Game 7 with Dominant Game 6 Win

With their season on the line, the Indiana Pacers did what they’ve done all postseason: beat the odds. Behind a balanced effort and relentless defense, Indiana rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 108–91 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday in OKC — the first NBA Finals Game 7 since 2016.

Obi Toppin led the Pacers with 20 points off the bench, Andrew Nembhard added 17, and Pascal Siakam delivered a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton, playing through a calf injury, chipped in 14. TJ McConnell once again sparked the team with 12 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in a near-flawless performance.

After missing their first eight shots and falling behind 10–2, the Pacers responded with a 68–32 run over the next 24 minutes. They turned a slow start into a blowout, building a lead as large as 31 — OKC’s second-biggest deficit of the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points, and Jalen Williams added 16 for the Thunder, who struggled with turnovers and poor shooting all night. They trailed by 30 heading into the fourth quarter and pulled their starters soon after.

The Thunder have bounced back before, including from a 45-point loss to Minnesota in the West Finals, but they’ll need to do it one more time. Game 7, the ultimate test, now awaits.

Game Info

June 22, 2025, 7:00

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Watch: ABC

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 6.5-point favorites via FanDuel

