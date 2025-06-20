By The Numbers: Blowout, breakdowns, and a Game 7 on deck for the Thunder

Indiana’s dominant Game 6 win sets up a high-stakes Game 7 in Oklahoma City

By: Jeremie Poplin

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is one Thunder fans would like to forget with the Indiana Pacers dominating Oklahoma City and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7. Below are the key numbers and historical context heading into Sunday’s final showdown.

17 points was the Pacers’ largest margin of the series.

+25 was Haliburton’s plus/minus in the first half.

12 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists for T.J. McConnell.

91 points, a season-low for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

8 turnovers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

4 times in the NBA Finals SGA has been held to 4 or fewer assists

3 times Gilgeous-Alexander had 6+ turnovers in 76 regular-season games; twice in 6 Finals games.

7 made shots for SGA

110.9 defensive rating for Indiana in Finals

112.2 defensive rating for OKC in Finals via Basketball Poetry





0 Thunder starters played in the 4th quarter.

11 Straight possessions for OKC without a bucket. During a 6:48 stretch between the end of the second quarter and the start of the third, here are those possessions

Chet Holmgren – turnover Jalen Williams (J-Dub) – turnover Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – missed shot Chet Holmgren – offensive rebound, missed jumper Lu Dort – missed three Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – bad pass, turnover J-Dub – missed three Alex Caruso – blocked at the rim Chet Holmgren – missed three Lu Dort – missed three Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – missed layup, then missed jumper





21 turnovers for OKC. First time all season the Thunder had more than 20 turnovers.





9.9% defensive turnover rate Oklahoma City’s lowest of the postseason.

19.8% offensive turnover rate their highest of the playoffs.

Game 7

1 NBA Finals Game 7 in 9 years (since 2016).

20 total Game 7s in NBA Finals history, including this upcoming one.

15-4 is the all-time record for home teams in Finals Game 7s.

4 road teams have won Game 7 in Finals history (1955 Nationals, 1969 Celtics, 1978 Bullets, 2016 Cavaliers).





10-2 playoff home record this season for OKC

18-2 overall record after losses in regular and postseason this year.

2 The number of times all season the Thunder have lost back-to-back games





