By The Numbers: Blowout, breakdowns, and a Game 7 on deck for the Thunder

Friday, June 20th 2025, 11:17 am
Game 6 of the NBA Finals is one Thunder fans would like to forget with the Indiana Pacers dominating Oklahoma City and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7. Below are the key numbers and historical context heading into Sunday’s final showdown.
17 points was the Pacers’ largest margin of the series.
+25 was Haliburton’s plus/minus in the first half.
12 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists for T.J. McConnell.
91 points, a season-low for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
8 turnovers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
4 times in the NBA Finals SGA has been held to 4 or fewer assists
3 times Gilgeous-Alexander had 6+ turnovers in 76 regular-season games; twice in 6 Finals games.
7 made shots for SGA
110.9 defensive rating for Indiana in Finals
112.2 defensive rating for OKC in Finals via Basketball Poetry
0 Thunder starters played in the 4th quarter.
11 Straight possessions for OKC without a bucket. During a 6:48 stretch between the end of the second quarter and the start of the third, here are those possessions
21 turnovers for OKC. First time all season the Thunder had more than 20 turnovers.
9.9% defensive turnover rate Oklahoma City’s lowest of the postseason.
19.8% offensive turnover rate their highest of the playoffs.
1 NBA Finals Game 7 in 9 years (since 2016).
20 total Game 7s in NBA Finals history, including this upcoming one.
15-4 is the all-time record for home teams in Finals Game 7s.
4 road teams have won Game 7 in Finals history (1955 Nationals, 1969 Celtics, 1978 Bullets, 2016 Cavaliers).
10-2 playoff home record this season for OKC
18-2 overall record after losses in regular and postseason this year.
2 The number of times all season the Thunder have lost back-to-back games
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
June 21st, 2025
