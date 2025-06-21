Large tree causes power outage in Edmond

A power outage has been reported in the North Edmond area. Reports from as far West as Santa Fe Ave., as far east as North Boulevard and North to around Corvell.

By: Victor Pozadas

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to the area.

Previous Story:

A large tree has locked out two circuits coming out of Ketch Substation. Crews are in route to remove the tree from the lines so they can restore power.

Edmond Power outage map currently shows 500 customers affected, and no restoration time has been issued at this time.