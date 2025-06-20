What to know about West Nile Virus

Beware the West Nile Virus in Oklahoma: who's at risk, symptoms to watch for, and how to protect yourself during the May-November WNV season.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

West Nile Virus remains the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States.

When are people most at risk of WNV?

WNV season runs from May to November in Oklahoma. The type of mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active during the evening and early mornings.

Who is at greatest risk for WNV?

People over age 50 are at greatest risk of developing a serious illness

What are the symptoms of WNV?

One in five may experience fever, body aches, vomiting or rash. The Oklahoma City County Health Department says severe illnesses like meningitis affect one out of 150 people

How to protect yourself from WNV