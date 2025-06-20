What to know about West Nile Virus
Beware the West Nile Virus in Oklahoma: who's at risk, symptoms to watch for, and how to protect yourself during the May-November WNV season.
Friday, June 20th 2025, 5:23 pm
By:
Stephanie Maniche
OKLAHOMA CITY -
West Nile Virus remains the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States.
When are people most at risk of WNV?
WNV season runs from May to November in Oklahoma. The type of mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active during the evening and early mornings.
Who is at greatest risk for WNV?
People over age 50 are at greatest risk of developing a serious illness
What are the symptoms of WNV?
One in five may experience fever, body aches, vomiting or rash. The Oklahoma City County Health Department says severe illnesses like meningitis affect one out of 150 people
How to protect yourself from WNV
- Medical professionals recommend using insect repellent with DEET
- Treat your clothing with permethrin
- Drain standing water where mosquitoes can reproduce
- Repair window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home
Stephanie Maniche
Multimedia journalist Stephanie Maniche joined News 9 in January 2025. She has a passion for telling compelling stories that inform, engage and inspire communities. Stephanie previously worked in Alpena, MI and Wichita, KS.