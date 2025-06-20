What to know about protecting yourself in extreme temperatures
EMSA issued its second medical heat alert of the year since Wednesday for the Oklahoma City area.
It issues a medical heat alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
Friday, June 20th 2025, 6:35 pm
Stephanie Maniche
The summer season can come with it's fair share of hazards, especially when considering what the extreme temperatures and exposure to the sun can cause on people's skin and general health.
Read along for tips on how to make this summer a little more bearable:
- EMSA says the heat alert will remain in effect until temperatures and heat-related call volume decreases significantly.
- Riley Howard with EMSA says anytime your body temperature reaches 104 degrees or more, that is a major emergency.
- Symptoms can range from confusion, disorientation, convulsions, or loss of consciousness.
- Warning signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke are heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, or headache
- Stay hydrated before going out into the heat
- Wear light-colored loose fitting clothing to help evaporate sweat
- Keep your cell phone on you as a way to contact someone if you help is needed
- For those who like to take walks, the best times are before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
