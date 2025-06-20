What to know about protecting yourself in extreme temperatures

EMSA issued its second medical heat alert of the year since Wednesday for the Oklahoma City area. It issues a medical heat alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

By: Stephanie Maniche

The summer season can come with it's fair share of hazards, especially when considering what the extreme temperatures and exposure to the sun can cause on people's skin and general health.

Read along for tips on how to make this summer a little more bearable: