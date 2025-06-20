5 Takeaways: Thunder Falter in Game 6 as Defensive Breakdowns, Turnovers, and Cold Shooting Force Decisive Game 7

OKC will host the first Game 7 since 2016 on Sunday.

By: Jeremie Poplin

1. The Thunder Struggled to Defend

One of the most glaring issues was Oklahoma City’s inability to contain TJ McConnell, who consistently exploited the Thunder’s defense one-on-one. This forced OKC defenders into difficult help rotations, leaving shooters open and unraveling their defensive structure. Even elite defenders on OKC, like Alex Caruso, struggled to keep McConnell in check.

Mark Daigneault described OKC’s performance as “uncharacteristic,” and that was clear on the defensive end. The Thunder failed to generate steals early on, only recording their first live-ball steal late in the third quarter. Indiana, meanwhile, went nearly half the game without committing a live-ball turnover.

Over the second and third quarters, OKC scored just 35 points.

2. Turnover Troubles Proved Costly

The Thunder committed 21 turnovers in Game 6, leading to 22 fast-break points for the Pacers. This high turnover rate was not just careless, it disrupted their offensive rhythm and gave Indiana easy scoring chances. For a team that builds momentum on defensive disruption and fast-break scoring, these lapses undercut their strengths and amplified their struggles. Meanwhile, Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell combined for 10 assists, zero turnovers, and 29 points.

3. Star Players Were Off Their Usual Pace

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, typically the leader, had a rough night with eight turnovers and a 7-for-15 shooting line for 21 points, well below his typical standard. Jalen Williams also struggled, contributing 16 points but not with the usual efficiency or impact. This inconsistency from stars allowed Indiana to gain and maintain control. The script completely changed from Game 5 in which SGA and JDub combined for 86% of the Thunder offense. Shai himself admitted the team “sucked tonight,” during his postgame press conference.

4. The Bench

Unlike Indiana’s bench, led by McConnell and Tony Bradley, who flipped momentum with energy and hustle plays, OKC’s reserves failed to meaningfully shift the tone or provide relief for the starters. TJ McConnell became the first bench player in NBA Finals history to record over 60 points, 25 assists, and 15 rebounds in a single series. Obi Toppin was the leading scorer for Indy, delivering 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 threes, and 2 steals off the bench. The Thunder, on the other hand, got very little from their bench. Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace had little impact for the Thunder.

5. Three-Point Shooting

Oklahoma City shot 8-for-30 from three-point range a poor mark for a team that often relies on spacing and outside shooting to open lanes. This inefficiency stalled their offense, making it easier for Indiana to stay packed in and contest drives. OKC continues to struggle shooting the three on the road. Here are the numbers.

This marks only the fourth NBA Finals Game 7 in the last 30 years. It’s been nine years since the last Finals Game 7

