Langston University allotted $10 million for campus upgrades

Langston University receives $10 million for campus upgrades from Oklahoma state budget. Funding targets essential infrastructure improvements and safety enhancements.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

Langston University is set to receive $10 million to upgrade its three campuses.

The funding comes from the newly approved state budget, which sets aside deferred maintenance funding for Oklahoma universities.

RELATED: Oklahoma lawmakers approve $12.59 billion budget with tax cuts, flat agency funding

University officials say the money will fund projects that improve campus safety and provide infrastructure upgrades, including HVAC and plumbing improvements.

In a statement on the university's website, President Ruth Ray Jackson says, "The funding will help us make prioritized improvements which are essential to providing our students, faculty and staff with the quality learning, working and living environments they deserve."