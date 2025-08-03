One person dead after crash involving semi on Turner Turnpike, westbound lanes reopened

By: Graham Dowers

UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person died due to the crash.

All lanes have been reopened at this time.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has shut down the westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near mile marker 150 following a crash early Sunday morning that involved a semi-trailer.

According to OHP, the collision was first reported around 5 a.m. and remains under investigation.

The crash is causing delays for drivers heading toward Oklahoma City. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while crews clear the scene.

It is not yet known when the lanes will be reopened.

Stay with News 9 for updates.