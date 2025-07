Learn how you can support Mid-Del Schools students at Wednesday's school supply drive.

By: Christian Hans

Mid-Del School District is gearing up for back-to-school with its "Fill The Bus" event on Wednesday.

The district says it is inviting the community to purchase or bring school supplies from 9 a.m. to noon to its tent set up outside the Walmart at 5401 Tinker Diagonal Street

The district says this is a way for the community to directly help students start the school year off right.