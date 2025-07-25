OKCPS to host special enrollment event

Friday, July 25th 2025, 10:13 am
With the school year right around the corner, Oklahoma City Public Schools is planning a special enrollment event July 25-26 for parents and students for last-minute information and to answer any questions.
The event will offer support to families wanting to understand the enrollment process a little better as they prepare for the school year.
Walk-in screenings will also be offered for 3 and 4-year-old students to determine school subject strengths and weaknesses so parents know what their learning patterns are like.
The Westwood Student Services Center will be open for this event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
