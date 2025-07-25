OKCPS to host special enrollment event

Get ready for the school year with OKCPS's enrollment event on Friday and Saturday. Find support, get your questions answered, and have your young students screened at the Westwood Student Services Center.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

With the school year right around the corner, Oklahoma City Public Schools is planning a special enrollment event July 25-26 for parents and students for last-minute information and to answer any questions.

The event will offer support to families wanting to understand the enrollment process a little better as they prepare for the school year.

Walk-in screenings will also be offered for 3 and 4-year-old students to determine school subject strengths and weaknesses so parents know what their learning patterns are like.

The Westwood Student Services Center will be open for this event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.