OKCPS announces volunteer applications are now open

OKCPS is seeking volunteers for the 2025-2026 school year to mentor students and assist with after-school programs. Applications are open now.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

Volunteer applications are open now.

All volunteers will need to fill out an application and complete a background check.

Volunteers can mentor students or help with after-school programs.

OKCPS Family and Community Engagement Director Nancy Perdomo says, “This year, we’re excited to expand opportunities and make it even easier for people to get involved. If you have a heart for children and want to help them grow academically, we would love to have you apply as a volunteer.”

You can find the application here.

The first day of class is August 13.