Man arrested in connection with Norman stabbing

Norman Police arrest 59-year-old man in connection to Tuesday's stabbing on East Comanche Street.

By: Destini Pittman

A man was arrested in connection with a Norman stabbing that happened Tuesday, according to police.

The Norman Police Department says Tuesday morning, it received a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of East Comanche Street. Once on the scene, officers found a victim with a stab wound.

Police say an initial investigation indicated that 59-year-old Anthony Rose and another person were involved in a verbal disturbance when Rose pulled out a knife and stabbed the other person. Officers say Rose then walked away from the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rose was found near the 1100 block of Porter Avenue on Tuesday evening by police. He was arrested on one complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.