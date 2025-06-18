Man arrested in connection with Norman stabbing

Norman Police arrest 59-year-old man in connection to Tuesday's stabbing on East Comanche Street.

Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 2:57 pm

By: Destini Pittman


NORMAN, Okla. -

A man was arrested in connection with a Norman stabbing that happened Tuesday, according to police.

The Norman Police Department says Tuesday morning, it received a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of East Comanche Street. Once on the scene, officers found a victim with a stab wound.

Police say an initial investigation indicated that 59-year-old Anthony Rose and another person were involved in a verbal disturbance when Rose pulled out a knife and stabbed the other person. Officers say Rose then walked away from the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rose was found near the 1100 block of Porter Avenue on Tuesday evening by police. He was arrested on one complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

