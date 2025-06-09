Thunder's Aaron Wiggins stays ready, credits fans for Game 2 Finals win

Wiggins boosts OKC Thunder to win against Pacers in NBA Finals. Find out what strategic moves led to this victory and what's next for the Thunder in Game 3 in Indiana.

By: Carrie Winchel

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins made an impressive impact during the Thunder's Game 2 win against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

Wiggins scored 18 points, and earned a shout-out from 2025 MVP Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander Sunday.

You can watch Wiggins' full post-game remarks at the top of this article. Below are some takeaways from that news conference.

SGA's willingness to be a team player

Wiggins said tonight's success shows SGA's willingness to "create for other guys."

"When he's out there sharing the ball and giving other guys the ball, that's when our team is at our best," Wiggins said of his teammate, "Credit to him just going out there playing the game the right way, continuing to just help put us in good positions."

Wiggins stays ready

When asked about not always playing a ton of minutes, Wiggins said he's blessed to do what he loves and plans to take advantage of the opportunities he gets.

He says the key to his success is to stay ready.

"Regardless of what was asked for me tonight, regardless of what's asked for me come Wednesday, just being ready and going out there and wanting to win first allows me to just be myself."

Big-scoring nights give him confidence. Wiggins said games like Sunday's impressive showing "allow my teammates to trust me and find me at times when I get going."

Thunder fans contribute to victory

"It feels great, I think we just kind of found a rhythm," he said of the second-quarter surge, and he shared the credit with the Thunder fans at Paycom Center.

"We were able to get stops, get out in transition, hit a couple shots. Once we kind of got going, you could kind of just feel the energy playing a factor in that.

"Electric crowd tonight. They were a part of that 19-2 run in the second quarter," Wiggins said.

Thunder need to keep the momentum

When asked if he ever thought Indiana could come back in the 3rd quarter, Wiggins said, "The game's not over," mentioning Indiana's last-minute, 1-point win in the first game of the NBA Finals.

"We've got to close out games the way we did tonight. We've got to make sure we don't take our foot off the gas, just continue to play the right way," Wiggins said.

Game 3 happens in Indiana Wednesday night.

