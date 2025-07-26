From Marvel’s bold reboot to chilling new horror releases, Dino Lalli spotlights this weekend's top picks

Dino Lalli covers Marvel's first family in "Fantastic Four: First Steps," uncovers secrets with Pete Davidson in "The Home," and encounters ancient spirits starring TIkTok creators in "House on Eden."

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli shares fantastic picks for films hitting theaters this weekend.

Marvel's First Family Leaps Into a Bold New Era

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" captures Marvel's first family on the big screen.

The film marks a fresh, confident leap into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "First Steps" provides a retro-future filled with a nostalgic yet futuristic vibe.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

The film skips the origin story, diving straight into a world where the Fantastic Four are already recognized as heroes. The film balances big action and intimate moments as the group's personal lives take a turn, as Sue Storm finds out she is expecting.

Julia Garner's character as the Silver Surfer announces the future arrival of Galactus on Earth as she stands before the Fantastic Four and civilians.

"Your world will be consumed by the devourer," she says, "There is nothing you can do to stop him."

Matt Shakman directs the film; however, this is not the first Marvel project he's directed. Shakman also directed Marvel's WandaVision, a TV miniseries following newlywed couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision.

The film stands out as more of a reboot rather than a redemption for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Pete Davidson enters a home of horrors

James DeMonaco's R-rated film, "The Home," follows a troubled young man, played by comedian Pete Davidson, who takes a job at a retirement home only to discover the fourth floor holds terrifying secrets that also make a connection with his past. What begins as a community service quickly turns into a psychological horror filled with terrifying scenes and jump scare action.

TikTok stars face an ancient evil in the haunted woods of House on Eden

"House on Eden" follows three paranormal investigators who encounter an ancient spirit while investigating a mysterious house in the middle of the woods.

The film stars TikTok creators Celina Meyers and Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins, known as Celina Spooky Boo Myers and KallMeKris.