Faith Riders Corvette Club Car Show: Driven to give back

Faith Riders Corvette Club of Oklahoma City, Displays close to 100 cars at their car show with a purpose at the Downtown Oklahoma City Convention Center.

By: Mike Glover

-

It’s a car show showing off some of the finest muscle cars in America. But this isn’t just about bragging rights, this club is all about community.

“It’s a group of guys that get together and try to give back to the community,” said Mike Fuller with the Oklahoma City Faith Riders Corvette club.

“Our motto is committed to caring,” said John English, with The Oklahoma City Faith Riders Corvette Club.

Their cars bring them attention, their mission brings them purpose.

“Everything we do goes in for the charities and the scholarships. Nothing goes to the club, no cars, no nothing,” said Fuller.

This Saturday, the club will host their second-ever car show inside the Oklahoma City Convention Center downtown.

“Admission is free. So, you can come out, if you just want to come out and look at the cars, get hungry and buy some food that would be great,” said Fuller.

And true to their mission, the group will award two scholarships to deserving high school students.

“Last year we gave one, this year we’re giving two. We’d like to get to do ten if we could.

Corvette owners can still register to be in the show on Saturday morning between nine and eleven.

“We want to see a clean car, clean interior, and a clean engine bay. Now, as far as upgrades and customization, that’s not important,” said Lamont Web with the Faith Riders Corvette Club of Oklahoma City.

Around one hundred corvettes will be on display from all over the state, even from Arkansas, Texas and Kansas. And no car or car owner is too young or old to participate.

“You can’t get too old to drive a Corvette, I mean the older you get the better it feels,” said English.

It’s the opportunity to get up close and personal with cars and the owners who love them.

“Every chance I get, I go out and take a little ride, just to feel that rush,” said English.

For more information about the car show, visit Faith Riders Corvette Club of Oklahoma City on Facebook.