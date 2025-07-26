Oklahoma veteran gets much-needed help from local companies after tragic loss

An Oklahoma veteran is receiving the support she says she so desperately needed, thanks to the kindness of strangers and the dedication of several local companies.

By: Tevis Hillis

Pamela Rodriguez, a veteran of the Air Force, has always taken pride in her service. But she’ll tell you her most cherished role is being a mom.

“I have one in the Navy, one in the Marines, and two in the Air Force,” Rodriguez said.

Recently, Rodriguez experienced an unimaginable loss. Just two weeks ago, her son was killed in a crash. Two years earlier, she lost her husband.

“My faith in God helps me through everything,” she said.

While still reeling from grief, Rodriguez faced additional hardships. Bills began piling up. Her home—where she’s lived for 40 years—was in desperate need of repairs.

“I tell everybody I may want to give up, but I will not. I refuse to give up,” Rodriguez said.

Then came a phone call that brought her a glimmer of hope.

Doug White with the Emergency Responder Assistance Program (ERAP) had heard about Rodriguez’s situation. While he knew the job wouldn’t be easy or cheap, he was determined to help.

“I needed some equipment and manpower, and we didn’t have the money for it,” White said. “This had all the reasons not to do it. It was big—2,000 square feet—and expensive. The deadline was difficult.”

White, along with crews from Midwest Wrecking and other community partners, stepped up to the challenge. They donated their time, equipment, and labor to get long-overdue projects completed at Rodriguez’s home.

Rodriguez now plans to host a gathering on her much-improved property to thank those who helped during such a painful time.

“We may not always be able to help,” White said. “But call on us, and we’ll marshal up our friends, our colleagues, our fellow business owners out there.”