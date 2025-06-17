Oklahoma City Thunder could have opportunity to redevelop current site of Paycom Center

Oklahoma City's current home of the Thunder could be reimagined through a process led by the team after its new home opens in 2028.

By: Matt McCabe

The future of the current Paycom Center site could become clearer following an Oklahoma City Council meeting on Tuesday.

On the agenda are several items related to the new nearly billion-dollar arena slated for construction on the current site of the old Myriad/Cox Convention Center, currently under demolition.

One item, a preferential rights agreement, would give the Oklahoma City Thunder the opportunity to purchase the current property for the Paycom Center and redevelop it.

The Thunder would have to execute a purchase within 5 years of the new arena opening.

A city spokesperson said, other than ordinary planning and zoning regulations, there would be no restrictions on how the property could be redeveloped.

Representatives for the Thunder provided no comment about plans, citing the pending vote from the City Council.

Construction on the new arena is expected to start in 2026 and open in 2028.