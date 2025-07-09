OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione reflects on legacy

Longtime OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announces retirement after reshaping Sooner athletics over 27-year tenure.

By: Toby Rowland

Longtime University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announced Tuesday he will retire later this year, closing out a 27-year tenure that reshaped Sooner athletics.

Castiglione will continue to serve as athletic director until a successor is named and will then transition into the role of athletic director emeritus through summer 2028.

In a press conference, Castiglione reflected on his time leading OU through major changes, including conference realignment, stadium renovations, and multiple national championships. When asked about his legacy, he said his focus has always been on putting others in a position to succeed.

During a one-on-one interview with News 9 Sports Director Toby Rowland, Castiglione confirmed he has someone in mind to replace him but declined to share a name.