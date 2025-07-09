OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione reflects on legacy

Longtime OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announces retirement after reshaping Sooner athletics over 27-year tenure.

Tuesday, July 8th 2025, 11:45 pm

By: Toby Rowland


NORMAN, Okla. -

Longtime University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announced Tuesday he will retire later this year, closing out a 27-year tenure that reshaped Sooner athletics.

Castiglione will continue to serve as athletic director until a successor is named and will then transition into the role of athletic director emeritus through summer 2028.

In a press conference, Castiglione reflected on his time leading OU through major changes, including conference realignment, stadium renovations, and multiple national championships. When asked about his legacy, he said his focus has always been on putting others in a position to succeed.

During a one-on-one interview with News 9 Sports Director Toby Rowland, Castiglione confirmed he has someone in mind to replace him but declined to share a name.
Toby Rowland
Toby Rowland

Toby Rowland serves as an analyst for the Statewide Oklahoma Sports Blitz and is in his 14th season as the "Voice of the Sooners."

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 8th, 2025

July 8th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

April 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025

July 9th, 2025