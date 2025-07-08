Joe Castiglione, Longtime OU Athletic Director, announces retirement plans

In a press conference Tuesday at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, longtime OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announced the time has come to step away and spend more time with his family.

After nearly 30 years leading the University of Oklahoma’s athletic department, longtime Athletic Director Joe Castiglione officially announced his plans to retire.

In a press conference Tuesday at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Castiglione said the time has come to step away and spend more time with his family.

“Just seeing you all even evokes emotions,” Castiglione said, standing before his family, friends, and members of the OU community. “Now is that time. I have mixed emotions like you would expect, but I’m really excited for the future.”

Castiglione, who began his career at OU in 1998, is the longest-serving athletic director in the nation. Over his tenure, he helped guide the university to 26 national championships, 117 conference titles, four Heisman Trophy wins, and countless record-breaking achievements.

Despite the accolades, Castiglione said it was never about him.

"It's not a job really, you are called to do this," Castiglione said. "I always thought if I could help others be the best version of themselves, then I was doing what I was called to do."

Former OU football coach Bob Stoops credited Castiglione for playing a major role in the program’s comeback.

“He was a major factor in the success we had with the football program and getting it turned around in ’99 and 2000,” Stoops said.

Castiglione also took a moment to thank his family for their unwavering support—especially his wife, Kristen, whom he called “the unsung hero.”

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask her to stand up right now and thank the love of my life,” he said.

Kristen Castiglione said she was proud of her husband’s legacy.

“He always puts his student-athletes, coaches, and staff first,” she said. “I’m just very, very proud of him.”

Though his retirement is now official, Castiglione isn’t stepping away just yet. After this year, he will stay on, in an advisory role, to help guide a smooth transition and complete several key projects, including a transformation of the west side of the football stadium and facility upgrades for tennis, golf, gymnastics, and baseball.

“For the baseball program to finish out building a field was exciting to hear,” said OU Head Baseball Coach Skip Johnson. “But it’s more about family and friendships, the emotions he put into building this place are remarkable and that’s my goal, to keep it going.”

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said the program is better today than when Castiglione arrived and that he’s leaving while the program is pointing up.

“This hasn’t just been a job to him—it’s been a passion, an all-in commitment,” Harroz said. “We talk about our purpose being to change lives. Joe Castiglione, you have changed lives.”

Harroz also confirmed that Castiglione will be formally honored in the coming year, hinting at a tribute “in bronze.”

Castiglione will serve as an emeritus athletic director until his full retirement on June 30, 2028.