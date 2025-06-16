Added healthcare options available for adoptive families

Oklahoma Complete Health is offering a specialty program under Sooner Select geared toward adoptive families.

By: Stephanie Maniche

The benefits help children in custody of Oklahoma Human Services, juvenile justice, and former foster youth.

About 7,000 adoptive families are not aware these benefits exist.

Whitney Hollingsworth adopted Archer Gillett when she was just 9-months-old.

She said caring for a child with special medical needs is really important.

“Archer, has congenital scoliosis along with thoracic insufficiency syndrome. Those are kind of the two main drivers of her special medical needs and special medical care she requires,” said Hollingsworth.

She said they see about 7 specialists at OU.

Hollingsworth adds navigating appointments and medication refills can be overwhelming at times but said the program has been a huge help.

“We've gone twice the children's hospital of Philadelphia, for special medical care for archer. and during that time, to support that care that she needed, the insurance actually paid for our flights and our lodging,” added Hollingsworth

The program began last April.

The Vice President Children Specialty program Nichole Burland said they cover a variety of things like scholarships, care grants, and tutoring which has become the most popular.

“When they're in custody, they move a lot and sometimes can get behind in school just by the nature of their situation and so the tutoring has really been a good way to help us help them catch up,” said Burland.

Burland adds they also have licensed social workers to help manage care for behavioral health needs.

12-year-old Archer has been enjoying dance for 6 years.

She said it is her favorite thing to do.

“It's a new season so we're going to be learning new dances and I love dance because it's, I get to be with my friends,” said Gillett who added she is grateful for the benefits that help out with her passion.

In addition to helping with tutoring, the care grants offer 150 dollars to use for anything that helps the child socially, developmentally, and emotionally.

For more information, you can click here at Oklahoma Complete Health.