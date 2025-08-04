Which treatments work best for hand arthritis?

Dr. Lacey Anderson shares treatment tips for managing hand arthritis -- from over-the-counter supplements to medical options for severe cases.

Monday, August 4th 2025, 12:53 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Arthritis in the hands can make everyday activities painful and difficult, especially as joints wear down over time as we age.

Dr. Lacy Anderson shares helpful advice, offering both over-the-counter and medical treatment options for managing hand arthritis.

What causes hand arthritis?

Dr. Anderson says that hand arthritis is most commonly caused by osteoarthritis, which results from normal aging and wear on the joints. Another less-common cause is rheumatoid arthritis, which is an autoimmune condition that can develop earlier in life, such as in one's 20s or 30s.

What over-the-counter treatments are there for hand arthritis?

For those with mild to moderate osteoarthritis, Dr. Anderson recommends trying a daily glucosamine chondroitin supplement, like Osteo Bi-Flex. These supplements help the body produce joint fluid, which can reduce pain and improve mobility over time. However, it may take weeks to notice a difference in symptoms.

For quicker relief of pain and swelling, anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen or naproxen can be used. For ongoing pain, a physician may prescribe a long-acting option like meloxicam, which is taken once a day.

What about more severe cases of hand arthritis?

In more acute cases of osteoarthritis, surgery might be considered. For those diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, Dr. Anderson recommends consulting with a rheumatologist, who can prescribe medications specifically designed to target autoimmune inflammation.

